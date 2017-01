Winter Weather Advisory - January 13-15

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL MO

352 AM CST THU JAN 12 2017

...ICE STORM INCREASINGLY LIKELY THIS WEEKEND...

.THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY FOR SIGNIFICANT ICING ACROSS THE AREA THIS WEEKEND STARTING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ICING IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. PRECIPITATION WILL GRADUALLY CHANGE OVER TO RAIN FROM SOUTH TO NORTH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

Affected areas:

ATCHISON KS-DONIPHAN-LEAVENWORTH-WYANDOTTE-JOHNSON KS-BUCHANAN- CLINTON-CALDWELL-LIVINGSTON-LINN MO-MACON-PLATTE-CLAY-RAY-CARROLL-CHARITON-RANDOLPH-JACKSON-LAFAYETTE-SALINE-HOWARD-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, WATHENA, ELWOOD, TROY, HIGHLAND, FORT LEAVENWORTH, LEAVENWORTH, LANSING, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, OVERLAND PARK, STANLEY, OLATHE, SHAWNEE,

LENEXA, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, ST. JOSEPH, CAMERON, PLATTSBURG, LATHROP, HAMILTON, BRAYMER, POLO, BRECKENRIDGE, CHILLICOTHE, BROOKFIELD, MARCELINE, MACON, LA PLATA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, RIVERSIDE, WEATHERBY LAKE, WESTON, GLADSTONE, LIBERTY, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, RICHMOND, LAWSON, CARROLLTON, SALISBURY, BRUNSWICK, KEYTESVILLE, MOBERLY, KANSAS CITY, INDEPENDENCE, ODESSA, HIGGINSVILLE, LEXINGTON, CONCORDIA, MARSHALL, FAYETTE, GLASGOW, AND NEW FRANKLIN

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

* TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MID SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

* MAIN IMPACT...SIGNIFICANT ICING POSSIBLE WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF

ONE QUARTER TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH.

* OTHER IMPACTS...ROADWAYS WILL BECOME VERY SLICK AND HAZARDOUS

ALONG WITH THE POSSIBILITY FOR DOWNED TREE LIMBS AND SCATTERED

POWER OUTAGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.