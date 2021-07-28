WMCC prisoners construct dog house to raise money for animal shelter

Prisoners with the Western Missouri Correctional Center hope to make the lives of area strays a little easier after donating a two-story dog house to the Cameron animal shelter.

The shelter comes from a project by the WMCC workforce training program, which allows prisoners to learn trade skills such as woodworking, automotive repair and other crafts that will allow them to leave prison and become a contributing member of society.

“The carpentry class is the one that built it. They took a lot of pride in it. The guys are proud of what they did. There are stairs that lead to the top and it has electricity. I’m pretty proud of it,” said Michael Meek, who oversees the training program at WMCC.

Meek said the donation comes as a way to raise money for Linda’s Precious Pets, Cameron’s recently christened animal control facility. He hopes to have more projects underway to raise funds for the Cameron Women’s Shelter in the near future.

“They’re going to raffle it off. They may turn around to donate it to someone else, but that’s up to them,” Meek said. “The carpentry class is going to build a dollhouse and give it to the women’s shelter. That’s the next project we’re going to do. We have carpentry, electrical and power equipment … We have automotive, but we don’t have diesel or a welding school. It’s kind of like a Vo-Tech School.

