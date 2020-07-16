Home / Home
Nodaway County Judge Roger Prokes finds Kenneth Wykert not guilty of second-degree murder, but explains his guilty verdict regarding charges of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.

Wykert found not guilty of second-degree murder charges

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 9:19am admin1
Could face 14 years for manslaughter, abandoning corpse
By: 
Jimmy Potts, Editor

MARYVILLE - Nodaway County Judge Roger Prokes found Kenneth Wykert not guilty of a second-degree murder charge levied following the death of Cameron native Leah Dawson.

Prokes rendered his verdict after determining there was not enough evidence to convict Wykert of second-degree murder, but did convict him of involuntary manslaughter and abandoning a human corpse following Wykert’s three-day bench-trial. 

“After deliberation and reviewing all of the evidence, the charge of second-degree murder was not proven. In order to have second-degree murder be convicted, the burden is placed to show the defendant knowingly caused the death of another person,” Prokes said. “I cannot find testimony, and it is no way critical of the state the fact I couldn’t find it. I could not find any information of him knowing the cause of death. That does not mean it did not happen, but it does mean during the trial itself, there was no evidence presented to me.” 

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media