YMCA receives first collaboration grant

The Cameron Regional YMCA will be a part of the first of many collaborative projects among the public and private organizations within the City of Cameron.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, Cameron Chamber of Commerce President Tony Clark announced the first collaborative project will be installing automated doors at the YMCA, which also houses a skating rink and movie theater along with its numerous exercise options.

“We’re excited to present the first chamber edition of the project. We’re really excited for it to be the Cameron Regional YMCA. The YMCA serves as a community building for the City of Cameron,” Clark said. “It’s our movie theater. It’s a skating rink. It’s after school care. It’s where grandparents see their grandkids play ball. Whether they’re a member or not. The front doors have needed to be replaced for a long time. They’re heavy and they stick.”

