Cameron athletes hit the weight room

The Cameron High School Conditioning and Injury Prevention Program is in full swing with athletes hitting the weight room for the first time Monday morning.

With plans for the fall sports season remaining on schedule, the students in all CHS athletic programs hit the weight room for the first time this offseason and plan to maximize their limited time.

“I’m just trying to stay fit for cross country. We’re starting practices today. This helps me warm up,” said Cameron junior cross country runner Kayden Turner, who said the summer program assists his goal of reaching his personal best times this fall. “I’m still doing this even though I’m already doing cross country just to stay fit … There is a lot of running involved and it also helps getting muscle from weights. It will help me gain speed. Overall, I think we have a really good team.”

