Cameron to compete for titles in seven events

ODESSA — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team will be well represented at Saturday’s state meet in Jefferson City after qualifying in seven events last Saturday. The Lady Dragons took second overall at the Class 3 Section 4 Track and Field Meet and will next compete for state titles in the 100-meter dash, 800, 1600, 400 relay, 800 relay, triple jump and long jump. “I’m pretty excited. We’re going down in seventh events, which I think is the most we’ve ever gone down with in quite a while – at least since I’ve been here,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. “Expect us to be competitive in all of them. In a couple of them, we’re ranked pretty high. I’m excited. The whole coaching staff is excited. They’ve done a great job with all of our kids.” Saturday will by the second state appearance for juniors Natalie Garr and Avery McVicker. McVicker may be an early favorite after taking first in the 100-meter dash, first in the triple jump and third in the long jump. McVicker also serves on the 400-relay team, which also took first with Garr acting as the anchor last Saturday. “No matter how we do, we know as long as we did our best that’s all that matters to us. We’ve already accomplished so much. I know we can do more … That’s more than any other team can say,” McVicker said.

