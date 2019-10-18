Cameron Dragons, Lady Dragons hit PRs with district race ahead

KEARNEY — Cameron Dragons and Lady Dragons continue outpacing the competition, placing multiple runners in the top 20 during Saturday’s Kearny Invitational.

The boys finished 10th overall while the girls, who did not have enough runners to constitute a team, but half of their squad finished in the top 30 during Saturday’s competition featuring some of the area’s strongest teams.

“Frost on the ground, somewhat of a rarity, but who knows (it) might become the norm for the rest of this season,” Cameron Cross Country coach Kurt Dickkut said. “Nice runs across the board for the Dragons today at Jesse James Park. One PR (Haley Wilson, who dropped hers by about 20 seconds) and a season best by Jacob Bryant on a wet and surprisingly sloppy in some places course.”

Junior Tyler Husch helped the Dragons take 10th overall after finishing 14th with a time of 18:52. Followed by Caden Hanrahan (60th, 21:00), Bryant (82, 22:03) Dayton Wilson (83, 22:04), Jaden Tuttle (93, 22:26), Brett Henry (102, 22:51) and Tristan Brown (118, 24:35).

“We’re getting there. We’re improving every week,” Wilson said. “We’ve progressed a lot since the beginning of the season and this meet was one of our best … A freshman, Caleb Husch, got first in our team in the JV and he has really improved since the begging of the season.”

As for the Lady Dragons, they did not place as a team but made up for that shortfall with their individual times. Senior Zoe Foreman finished 14th with a time of 21:54, followed by Haley Wilson, who reached her PR by 20 seconds with a time of 23:21 for 29th place. Kylie Graham took 63rd with 25:59 and Hannah Husch took 84th with 29:14.

“As the season has gone on we have all improved a lot. Everyone continues to get better,” Haley Wilson said. “We’re going to have some rough days, but I’m really proud of what we’re doing. It was muddy and some of the hills were insane. Our team is a little family and the front-runners push everyone to get better. We didn’t have a full team, because we only had four people, but if we would have had a full team then we would have done really well.”