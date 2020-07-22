Cameron High School team camps, offseason training on hold after COVID-19 diagnosis

After meeting with Cameron High School coaches Tuesday morning, the Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will postpone all student activities until August.

Robinson said all activities related to student music and athletic organizations will be postponed until August 10, following the Clinton County Health Department’s announcement of a positive COVID-19 linked to the Cameron High School Wrestling Team’s camp earlier this month.

“It wasn’t just wrestling. We had multiple sports start seeing and hearing about positive cases,” Robinson said. “Our main goal is to try and be as healthy as possible by the time August 10th comes around and we can start practicing for fall sports. While the health department asked us to quarantine for a little bit, we felt like we should take a little bit longer to do that and make sure everyone is as healthy as they can be August 10th so we can move forward with the season”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.