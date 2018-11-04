Cameron YMCA Youth Sports Program
Those of us who follow local high school sports may wonder where the students learn their athletic skills.
A good many are products of the Youth Sports Program at the local YMCA. The “Y” offers a variety of sports programs for youth aged four through 6th grade. They offer programs in “flag” football, soccer, basketball, T-ball through more advanced baseball, and softball. There are approximately 800 slots available for young athletes.
YMCA Director Mary Jo Eiberger oversees the various programs and has definite goals in mind for each program and each participant. While interested in teaching the basics of the various sports, she especially stresses teamwork and sportsmanship. She wants the youngsters to learn how to work and play with others, and to learn losing is a part of both sports and life in general. Learning to be a “good loser” is an important skill to develop.
Mary Jo feels today’s youngsters need more exercise and to develop interactive social skills. She feels sitting and playing video games provides neither for youngsters. She takes particular pleasure in watching the excitement on the faces of young athletes and the satisfaction of seeing a youngster’s pride in their personal “moment of success”.
The “Y” program does not turn away any youngster interested in their athletic programs, regardless of ability to pay. Scholarships are available to youngsters needing assistance.
As we watch high school student athletes, we can realize many began their skill development through the local “Y”.