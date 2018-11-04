Cameron YMCA Youth Sports Program

Upcoming Events

April 12

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

April 13

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Western Missouri Correctional Center will be hosting a ceremony in honor of Crime Victim’s Awareness Week at 1 p.m. at Cameron City Hall.

April 14

The Cameron Elks Lodge will be hosting the 1st annual ATV Patriot Ride and Poker Run at 10 a.m. beginning at the Elks Lodge. For more info or to RSVP, call Jim Ford at 816-294-7731.

Dream Catchers will be holding an open house from 9 a.m. to Noon at 7550 NE Crouch Rd, Cameron.

Cameron Band Boosters will be hosting Jazz-A-Que, an evening of jazz and BBQ. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

April 15

The Turney Historical Society will be hosting their annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Turney Community Center.

The Stella Center (Cameron Nutritional Center) will be holding a community fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A Women’s Self Defense class will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Cameron YMCA Gym.

April 16

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

April 19

