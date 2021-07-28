Comets land in Cameron

Members of the Kansas City Comets indoor soccer team dropped in to teach vital lessons to players of all ages as part of the Cameron Soccer Camp.

Comets coach Leo Gibson and defender John Sosa, who also coaches at Benedictine College, dropped by the Cameron Soccer Complex this week to run future Dragons and Lady Dragons through the same drills they do while preparing to face teams from Major League Indoor Soccer.

"We have a very good connection here in Cameron. We're happy to come out here and give a little bit to the community and share with the kids a little bit more about soccer," Sosa said. "... I just want to be a role model for them. If I can do that, then I'm a happy guy. It's a lot of fun. We keep them active. We like to do a lot of technical work. As we're having fun, we try to get better and we give them a lot of time to scrimmage."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.