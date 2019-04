Cameron hosted the 2019 Crossroads Invitational Track Meet on Tuesday, April 9. A total of ten teams competed in both the Men’s and Women’s Division. Lathrop dominated both divisions, taking the Men’s Division with 216 points, and the Women’s Division with 153.3 points. Cameron finished 2nd in both divisions, the men scoring 91 points and the women scoring 130.

Below are the top finishers in both divisions, including all Cameron athletes who placed.

4 x 800 Relay:

Cameron Men’s Division at 9:03.63 (Rylan Brown, Tyler Husch, Alex Kropp, Jacob Roberts)

Cameron Women’s Division at 10:39.14 (Khayla Hollingsworth, Nicole Jackson, Zoe Foreman, Natalie Garr)

100 Meter Hurdles:

Men’s Division

1. Austin Davis (Lathrop) at 15.3

10. Regan Vanderslice (Cameron)

14. Brett Henry of Cameron

Women’s Division

1. Hannah Ballard (Lathrop) at 16.68

6. Breanna Loucks (Cameron)

7. Athena Anderson (Cameron)

8. Sarina Anderson (Cameron)

100 Meter Dash:

Men’s Division

1. Sample Marlow (Hamilton) at 11.35

6. Javier Morones (Cameron)

13. Jacob Husch (Cameron)

23. Luke Fisher (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Caroline Mays (Lathrop) at 12.85

2. Natalie Garr (Cameron)

6, Brenna Loucks (Cameron)

7. Celeste Greer (Cameron)

4 x 200 Relay:

Men’s Division

1. Lathrop at 1:36.16

4. Cameron (Jacob Husch, Kacy Kellerstrass, Tristan Brown, Blake Robinson)

Women’s Division

1. Lathrop at 1:54.55

2. Cameron (Celeste Greer, Athena Anderson, Annika Dickkut, Brianna Essary)

1600 Meter Run:

Men’s Division

1. Gavin Fitzwater (Polo) at 4:51.55

4. Tyler Husch (Cameron)

11. Thomas Wilhelm (Cameron)

13. Jacob Bryant (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Hannah Graham (Gallatin)

3. Nicole Jackson (Cameron)

6. Haley Wilson (Cameron)

9. Kylie Graham (Cameron)

4 x 100 Relay:

Men’s Division

1. Lathrop at 45.15

2. Cameron at 46.66 (Rylan Brown, Jacob Roberts, Bryson Speer, Javier Morones)

Women’s Division

1. Polo at 56.77

2. Cameron (Celeste Greer, Breanna Loucks, Ashley Yamat, Laura Casado)

300 Meter Hurdles:

Men’s Division

1. Trevor Ireland (Pattonsburg) at 43.8

11. Brett Henry (Cameron)

13. Regan Vanderslice (Cameron)

14. Kaden Turner (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Brighton Swindler (Penney)

3. Breanna Loucks (Cameron)

6. Brianna Essary (Cameron)

400 Meter Dash:

Men’s Division

1. Austin Davis (Lathrop) at 54.26

7. Blake Roberts (Cameron)

9. Ty Speer (Cameron)

19. Joseph Ramey (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Claire Catlett (Maysville) at 1:05.4

4. Jade Wilson (Cameron)

6. Ashley Yamat (Cameron)

800 Meter Run:

Men’s Division

1. Michael Hascall (Lathrop) at 2:14.48

5. Caden Hanrahan (Cameron)

9. Tristan Brown (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Natalie Garr (Cameron) at 2:35.7

200 Meter Dash:

Men’s Division

1. Sawyer Morrow (Penney High)—at 23.16

5. Javier Morones (Cameron)

9. Tristan Brown (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Mackinzie Cantrell (Lathrop) at 28.75

7. Kayla Walser (Cameron)

14. Jaeden Hardison (Cameron)

3200 Meter Run:

Men’s Division

1. Gavin Fitzwater (Polo) at 10:36.67

3. Tyler Husch (Cameron)

9. Brett Henry (Cameron)

10. Colten Pickeral (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Claire Hemry (Gallatin) at 12:41.77

4. Payton Dickkut (Cameron)

4 x 400 Relay:

Men’s Division

1. Lathrop at 3:34.0

2. Cameron (Rylan Brown, Tyler Roberts, Bryson Speer, Javier Morones)

Women’s Division

1. Cameron at 4:21.35 (Khayla Hollinsworth, Avery McVicker, Nicole Jackson, Natalie Garr)

Long Jump:

Men’s Division

1. Cameron Jones (Pattonsburg) at 22’ 02”

14. Cyrus Roe (Cameron)

15. Nathaniel Tracy (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Brighton Swindler (Penney) at 15’ 7.5”

8. Kayla Walser (Cameron)

High Jump:

Men’s Division

1. Ty Speer (Cameron) at 5’ 10”

2. Rylan Brown (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Ashley Kauth (Stewartsville) at 4’ 6”

6. Celeste Greer (Cameron)

Triple Jump:

Women’s Division

1. Avery McVicker (Cameron) at 35’

Pole Vault:

Men’s Division

1. Drew O’Connor (Lathrop) at 10’

Women’s Division

1. Arissa Jackson (Lathrop) at 9’

6. Mattison Burton (Cameron) (tie)

6. Jaycie Hutchinson (Cameron) (tie)

Shot Put:

Men’s Division

1. Graydee Rains (Gallatin) at 43’ 11”

8. Colin McCarthy (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Ashley Brown (Maysville) at 33’ 6”

3. Olivia Moore (Cameron)

9. Jenna Clough (Cameron)

12. Hailey Smith (Cameron)

Discus:

Men’s Division

1. Thomas Macomber (Lathrop) at 133’ 4”

2. Hunter Weisgerber (Cameron)

10. Casey Parker (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Graycen Prothero (Penney) at 101’ 9”

4. Jenna Clough (Cameron)

6. Olivia Moore (Cameron)

Javelin

Men’s Division

1. Cain Rush (Stewartsville) at 151’ 9”

3. Hunter Weibgerber (Cameron)

7. Patrick Green (Cameron)

Women’s Division

1. Maelin Smith (Maysville) at 110’ 7”

11. Parker Sample (Cameron)

17. Jade Wilson (Cameron)

21. Carly Carman (Cameron)