District champions

Missouri will have a new Class 3 state champion after the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team swept Maryville 25-20, 25-11 and 25-22 Monday.

The Lady Dragons made quick work of the defending state champions in Monday night’s District 16 title match, and finished the tournament without losing a single set after sweeping Richmond last Saturday 25-6, 25-7 and 25-13.

“I’m blown away. These girls have worked so hard and come such a long way since they were freshmen,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.