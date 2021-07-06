Dragon XC graduate takes 2021 Glow Run

The 2021 Cameron Freedom Festival Glow Run championship will remain at home after 2018 Cameron High School Cross Country runner Alec Walser took first place Saturday night.

Walser said familiarity with the course helped the most as he used his experience as a Cameron Dragon to know when to coast and when to sprint.

“This route, we call it fat man’s route and we run it at a slower pace just to get out and get moving, try and stay in shape and have a good time,” Walser said. “I ran this route the other night and the humidity was kind of the same. I work outside some I’m used to it. I drank plenty of water and Gatorade and had a good time. It wasn’t bad.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.