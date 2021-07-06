Home / Sports / Dragon XC graduate takes 2021 Glow Run

Dragon XC graduate takes 2021 Glow Run

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 11:18am admin

The 2021 Cameron Freedom Festival Glow Run championship will remain at home after 2018 Cameron High School Cross Country runner Alec Walser took first place Saturday night.

Walser said familiarity with the course helped the most as he used his experience as a Cameron Dragon to know when to coast and when to sprint. 

“This route, we call it fat man’s route and we run it at a slower pace just to get out and get moving, try and stay in shape and have a good time,” Walser said. “I ran this route the other night and the humidity was kind of the same. I work outside some I’m used to it. I drank plenty of water and Gatorade and had a good time. It wasn’t bad.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media