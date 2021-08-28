Dragons blank Vikings in 34-0 rout

KANSAS CITY — The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team picked up its first win of the season after shutting out the Northeast Kansas City Vikings 34-0 Friday night.

After holding Cameron scoreless through the first quarter, CHS senior running back Dom Hurst eventually wore down the Vikings while averaging 7 yards per carry with 157 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

"It was definitely not our best (game). We had too many penalties," said Hurst, who was also the Dragons leading tackler with seven while playing splitting time at safety. "We went into the locker room and talked about it. We got our heads straight, came back out and executed ... If you got a running game, you're going to be a good team either way. I got a great line in front of me. I have confidence in them. "

