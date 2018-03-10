Dragons Cross Country Runs Personal Best
The Cameron Cross Country Teams, Boys & Girls, traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to compete in the Rim Rock Classic on a beautiful day for running with temperatures in the 60’s. However, the 5k course was especially difficult with multiple climbs, some of them very steep. Teams from 8 states competed in the event, with a total of 352 runners in the Boy’s Division, and 300 in the Girl’s Division.
The Cameron boys finished 33rd out of 46 teams, with all seven runners turning in their best times ever, or best of the season. Sophomore Tyler Husch was Cameron’s top finisher with a time of 18:26.4, placing him at number 68. The time was Tyler’s personal best and gave him a spot in Cameron High School’s All-Time Top 10 for the 5k, making him 7th on the list. Other Cameron runners also ran very well:
Caden Hanrahan (Soph) at 19.18.2 149th
Jacob Roach (Senior) at 19:45.6 196th
Brett Henry (Freshman) at 21:18.0 289th
Jacob Bryant (Soph) at 21.31.1 300th
Thomas Wilhelm (Junior) at 21.33.7 303rd
Tristan Brown (Junior) at 22:06.2 321st
In the Girl’s Division, six of the seven girls set personal bests or best for the season. Nicole Jackson (Senior) finished first for Cameron at 21:44.8, placing her 39th overall and was the 5th best 5k time of her career. Freshman Natalie Garr finished at 22:39.3 for 96th place and the #10 best time spot on the All-Time career 5k list. Other Cameron runners are as follows:
Candice Mick (Freshman) at 24.29.6 185th
Payton Dickkut (Soph) at 24:33:2 189th
Kylie Graham (Junior) at 25:07.8 213th
Caitlinn Mick (Freshman) 27:35.5 272nd
Abigail Robinson (Senior) 28.27.0 286th
Cameron Coach Kurt Dickkut expressed pride in his runners. “The fact that 13 of our 14 runners ran either career best or season best times is something they should all feel good about. I’m pretty excited to see where the kids go from here as they all took big steps towards setting up a solid end-season”. He added, “Kudos to Tyler Husch and Natalie Garr for cracking our Top 10. Cameron has had some solid runners dating back to the 1970’s, getting mentioned with them is not too shabby!”
The Dragon Cross Country team will compete again this Saturday, September 29th, in the Grain Valley Invitational. Good luck, Dragons!