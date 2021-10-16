Dragons down Cardinals with late TD

More than a month of futility for the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team came to an end last Friday after edging Benton 20-14.

A fourth-quarter touchdown by CHS senior running back Dom Hurst may have made the difference on the scoreboard, but his late tackle out of bounds on fourth-and-long secured the victory for Cameron – ending the Dragons’ six-game losing streak and securing Cameron’s first Midland Empire Conference victory of 2021.

“It’s not a one-man show. The linemen do everything. I just run the ball,” said Hurst, who rushed for nearly 200 yards, along with his two TDs. “It feels amazing. The crowd was going crazy. We had a chip on our shoulders. We didn’t want to lose this game.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.