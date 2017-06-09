Dragons fall to LeBlond

The Cameron Dragons traveled to St Joseph Friday September 1 to open their MEC conference season against the LeBlond Golden Eagles. Sometimes progress is not always shown on the scoreboard and the Dragons again were shutout for the third time as they dropped their record on the year to 0-3 with a 42-0 loss to the host team. This week the Dragons were able to move the football for the first time this year as they ran the ball 61 times for 117 yards and completed six passes for 107 yards and converted 14 first downs on the night.

The Golden Eagle offense was too much for the Dragons as quarterback Sean Davis, hit receiver Nathaniel Bentrup for three touchdown passes, and runningback Jacob Racskowski ran for three touchdowns. LeBlond scored a touchdown in the 1st quarter, three touchdowns in the 2nd quarter, and two more scores in the 3rd.

Cameron took possession on their own 16 yard line to start the game and move close to mid field, running over five minutes off the clock and picking up two first downs before being forced to punt. Cameron fumbled the punt attempt and LeBlond took over on the Cameron 23 yard line. Three plays later Racskowski scored on a three yard run. Cameron was intercepted on the next possession, but two plays later defensive back Jacob Barbee stepped in front of Davis’ pass for an interception. Three plays later quarterback Tristin Michealis hit receiver Elliot Turner for a 36 yard completion and the Dragons were in Eagle territory with a first down at the 36 yard line. Running back Nathan Nelson ran for back to back six yard carries, followed by Nick Sprague running for seven, and Nelson again with a tough running eight yards to give the Dragons a first down on the nine yard line before mistakes piled up and the Dragons gave up a sack, were called for holding, and were intercepted by Bentrup to end the scoring threat.

LeBlond took control of the game in the second quarter scoring on passes from Davis to Bentrup for two more scores and a Raczkowski scoring run making the score 28- 0 just before the half. The Dragons did put together a scoring threat as Jacob Barbee returned the Eagle kickoff for 36 yards to mid field. Nelson ran for a first down before Michealis hit Elliot Turner for 36 yards to the Eagles nine yard line, but two plays later the clock ran out for the first half as Michealis was tackled on the five, ending the Dragons drive.

LeBlond scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, a 23 yard pass form Davis to Bentrup and a seven yard run by Racskowski to end the scoring for the night. Statistics on offense for the Dragons: Michealis completed six passes for 107 yards, Nelson had 19 carries for 65 yards, and Turner had four catches for 97 yards. Defensively the Dragons were lead by Rylan Brown with seven tackles, Joe Bryant with six and Turner and Derric Achter with three tackles each. Barabee added the interception for the Dragons.

This week the road will only get tougher for the young Dragons as they will host the Chillicothe Hornets in MEC action. The Hornets are 3-0 on the season and are coming off a big win as they defeated perennial power Maryville Friday night 24-0 for the first Hornet win over the Spoofhounds since 2008. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m on Friday September 8.