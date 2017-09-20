Dragons Football

The Cameron Dragons continued their struggles as they traveled to Maryville Friday night for a contest with MEC conference foe, the Maryville Spoofhounds. The Dragons saw their record drop to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play, as lost 63-0 at the half way point in the season. Maryville, a team that finished 2nd in the state last year, saw their record improve to 4-1 on the year and 2-1 in conference play as they seem to still be shaking off the effects of a 27-0 loss three weeks ago to Chillicothe.

The Spoofhounds jumped out early scoring on a Tyler Houchin 57 yard run on the first play from scrimmage. After a Dragon fumble on their first series, Will Walker hit Mark Zahned for a 24 yard touchdown pass. Then Walker hit Houchin for a 28-yard touchdown pass and Quentin Ternus hauled in a Walker pass for a ten yard touchdown score to end the first quarter with Maryville leading 29-0.

Maryville scored 27 more points in the second quarter, a Houchin reception, an Eli Dowis 47 yard run, a Rueter ten yard run, and a Reuter strip and score from 22 yards out. Cameron could not get much done on the offense side of the ball. Nathan Nelson, the number one runningback for the Dragons most of the year, was moved to quarterback after Tristan Michealis was injured last week, he completed four of seven passes for 19 yards. Dalton Fuller and Nick Sprague took over as the top runners combined for 29 yards rushing. Elliot Turner was Nelson’s favorite target on the night and had three receptions. The Dragons could only convert two first downs on the night and had three turnovers .

On defense the Dragons were led by Joe Bryant and Thomas Ramsey with eight tackles each, Turner had five, and Tyler Anderson had five, three of which were in the Spoofhounds backfield. Zach Jones added a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss. This week the Dragons return to Dave Goodwin Field to take on the Savannah Savages who ended their losing streak for the 2017 season with a win over St Joseph Benton on Friday night 53- 0. This Friday night’s game will be a “Gold Out” game.