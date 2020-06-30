Dragons, Lady Dragons eager to hit the weights

Cameron High School athletes hit the weights for the first time Monday, leaving them only months to maximize their offseason conditioning before the start of the 2020 season.

Tuesday morning the Dragons and Lady Dragons began their final round of body-weight exercises and agilities at Dave Goodwin Field before revving up for 2020 with many athletes holding state-title aspirations.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to help us tremendously. It’s going to get us in better shape,” senior linebacker Camren Hedgpeth said. “This was just a boost. We will really kick it in next week. COVID-19 kicked everyone’s butts, but this got everyone into shape. If you can lift weights when you’re in shape, then you can win games.”

