Dragons seek revenge in playoff opener

The Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team aims to string together a few wins at just the right time when they head on the road for a rematch against the Benton Cardinals Friday.

Although falling to the Cardinals 11-3 Monday, senior pitcher Ian Riley believes the Midland Empire Conference foe can be defeated in the Class 4 District 14 Tournament opener so long as the Dragons become more consistent.

"Right now, we're our worst enemy. We're shooting ourselves in the foot and not playing like we know how. We'll come ready Friday," said Riley, who saw limited time on the mound this week in order to preserve his arm for Friday. "... We're going to have to be sharp and hit the ball. I feel pretty confident. I got all of my jitters and nervousness out as a freshman so I'm not worried about it at all."

