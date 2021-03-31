Dragons show potential despite consecutive losses

The Cameron High School Dragon Tennis Team may have dropped its first two competitions, but early victories in key areas have Coach Richard Berry excited for their next match.

With Caden Hanrahan and Brett Henry picking up their first varsity wins in singles action, as well as seeing dramatic progress in his first-year players, Berry said he likes what he sees so far despite falling to Benton 2-8 and Trenton 9-0 last Thursday.

“They definitely showed some growth [Monday]. We worked on some things in practice Friday, which was great. They’re coming to me with ideas. They care and want to get better. We played better [Monday] and you hope we get better every match,” Berry said.

