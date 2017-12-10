Dragons Softball

The 2017 softball season came to an end for the Cameron Lady Dragons on Monday night, October 9 in the finals of district 16 play. The Lady Dragons advanced to the finals with a 10- 8 victory over St. Joseph Benton in the first game of the night.

In the semifinals, Cameron gave up a run in the top of the first inning, then came back to take the lead with a big three run in the bottom of the inning. After singles by Madison Goble and Arli Smith, Brittany Seitz hit a triple, Makayla Lee doubled, and Moriah Rogers hit a single to put the Dragons in front 3-1. With Benton seeming to put the game away by scoring four in the second inning and adding three in the third inning the Dragons found themselves behind 8- 3 after two and a half innings. From there they started their comeback for the win by scoring a single run in the bottom of the 3rd on a Nichols home run to left field. The Dragons added two more runs in the fourth inning when Karlie Shanks walked and Austin Colsgrove followed with a homer run to left. The score would remain 8- 6 in favor of Benton until the Lady Dragons came up with a big four runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs for Benton, the Lady Dragons rally started with a Nichols walk, a single by Seitz, a Lee double scoring Nichols, a Rogers double scoring Seitz and Lee, and a single by Shanks bringing home Rogers and putting Cameron up by the 10- 8 final score. Rogers was able to retire Benton in order in the bottom of the seventh to take the win and advance to the finals.

The Lady Dragons played St. Joseph Lafayette in the District Championship and lost by a score of 5 to 0. Lafayette was able to hold the Dragons to seven hits and no runs over seven innings and did not commit an error, while scoring five runs on eight hits to win the district and advance to state sectional play. Madison Goble lead the Dragons with two hits and Brittany Seitz had a double in the game. The Lady Dragons finished the year with a 12- 15 overall a record and second place finishes in the Midland Empire Conference and the District 16 tournament.