Dragons sweat out last week of strength and conditioning

With construction forcing the Cameron High School strength, conditioning and injury prevention program's relocation to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field, the final week may have been the most difficult for area athletes.

Despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Dave Goodwin Memorial Field became a makeshift weight room with athletes putting in their final reps before the official start of practice August 9th.

"It's really showing who is giving it their all, who wants to be here and who doesn't. It took a lot of effort to be here," sophomore lineman Wyatt Reed said. "Hopefully (the heat) makes us more conditioned and able to go harder during the season than other teams can and it will give us an advantage."

