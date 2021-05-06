Dragons take fourth at MEC meet

CHILLICOTHE — The Cameron High School Dragon Track and Field Team is slowly returning to his early season form after taking fourth place at the Midland Empire Conference Meet Tuesday.

After weeks of nursing injuries, senior Kacy Kellerstrass and junior Hunter Bennett seemed to return to form with the pair each earning gold medals to assist the Dragons to a fourth-place finish Tuesday.

“Kacy came out and won the long jump and was second in the triple. He was not expecting to win the long jump. He PR’d big time,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. “Hunter Bennett won the javelin. We had solid points in the distance events. It was a solid team effort. We’ve got five seniors, but overall we’re a young team. We’re very bottom heavy as far as freshmen and sophomores go.”

