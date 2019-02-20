Dragons Wrestlers are District Champions

Photo 870: Wrestling Champion Caleb Worland #126 weight class

Photo 883: Wrestling Champion Cameron Hedgepath #182 weight class

Photo 858: Tanner Riley #106 weight class

Photo 862: Coleman Oxford #113 weight class

Photo 866: Breckan Gates #120 weight class

Photo 873: Marshall Kennedy #132 weight class

Photo 875: Tristan Brown #145 weight class

Photo 879: Keegan Reynolds #170 weight class

Photo 888: Wyatt Burnett #195 weight class

Photo 890: Jake Husch #220 weight class

The Cameron Boys won the recent MSHSSA Class 2 District Wrestling Tournament, held at Excelsior Springs. In the process, they qualified 10 wrestlers for the State Tournament.

Qualifying for the State Tournament are: Tanner Riley, Coleman Oxford, Brecken Gates, Caleb Worland (District Champion), Marshall Kennedy, Tristan Brown, Keegan Reynolds, Camren Hedgpeth (District Champion), Wyatt Burnett, and Jake Husch.

In District, Cameron recorded 193 points for the Championship. They were followed by Excelsior Springs at 177, St. Joseph Benton at 160, and Chillicothe at 109. This is a great achievement in a tough District. Here are individual results:

106—Tanner Riley (34-9) received a first round-bye

pinned Colejack Garret (Pembroke Hill) at 1:11

was pinned by highly-ranked Tyler Murphy (Benton) at 1:21

pinned Rowan George (Lafayette) at 2:10

3rd place—pinned Sheldon Rader (Chillicothe) at 3:54

113—Coleman Oxford (38-10) received a first-round bye

pinned Jonatan Morales (Guadalupe Centers) at :34

pinned Andy Nyugen (Lafayette) at 3:30

1st place—lost by tech fall to Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs) TF-1, 5:11 (19-2)

120—Brecken Gates (36-12) received a first-round bye

pinned Kale Wolf (Lincoln College Prep) at 2:35

lost decision to Connor Keithley (Chillicothe), 6-3

pinned Treyton Paris (Maryville) at 2:00

3rd place—pinned Austin Allen (Lafayette) at 1:55

126—Caleb Worland (45-5) received a first and second round bye

pinned Connor Timmons (Benton) at 3:33

1st place—won by decision over Kade Wilmes (Maryville) 3-0

132—Marshall Kennedy (14-6) received a first-round bye

pinned Karden Lee (KC Center) at 5:47

was pinned by Damon Ashworth (Excelsior Springs) at 1:52

won by Major Decision over John Pallotto (Pembroke Hill), 9-0

3rd place---lost in sudden victory to Aiden Perry (Benton) SV-1 6-4

138—Grant Thompson (15-7) received a first-round bye

lost a decision to Gavin Ott (St. Pius X), 8-2

received a bye

pinned Jackson Auxier (Savannah) at :18

was pinned by Lavey Jones (Chillicothe) at 4:45

145—Tristan Brown (29-16) received a first-round bye

won by injury default over Jacob Chapman (Chillicothe) at :32

was pinned by Connor Weiss (Maryville) at 4:23

pinned Blayde Briner (Savannah) at 4:57

3rd place—pinned Nick Voss (St. Pius X) at 2:46

152—Aaron Anders (24-12) received a first-round bye

lost a decision to Drew Spire (Maryville), 15-12

pinned Cameron D’Agostino (Pembroke Hill) at :54

lost by decision to Thomas Ross (St. Pius X), 7-1

160—Zack Zinkand (36-16) received a first-round bye

lost by decision to Kaleb Mullikin (Chillicothe), 7-6

received a bye

won by major decision over Jeremy Rice (KC Center), 16-6

was pinned by Slade Covey (Excelsior Springs) at 4:26

170—Keegan Reynolds (36-14) received a first-round bye

pinned Jarrett Partridge (Maryville) at :55

won by decision over Trevor Rey (KC Center) 5-1

1st place—was pinned by Eddie Omecene (St. Pius X) at 1:59

182—Camren Hedgpeth (32-8) received a first-round bye

pinned Jett Rivera (Excelsior Springs) at :16

pinned Marland Trimble (KC Southeast) at 3:38

1st place—pinned Dakwan Zamor (Lafayette) at 3:34

195—Wyatt Burnett (31-17) received a first-round bye

pinned Rion Gallagher (Excelsior Springs) at 5:23

lost a decision to Judah Christopherson (Lincoln College Prep), 5-0

pinned Josh Shaw (Pembroke Hill) at 4:14

3rd place—lost by decision to Isaih Kille (Chillicothe), 11-7

220—Jacob Husch (17-5) received a first-round bye

received a second-round bye

lost by decision to Louis Moten (Lincoln College Prep), 1-0

pinned Ian Wilson (Lafayette) at 4:57

3rd place—pinned Ben Walker (Savannah), at 3:57

285—Cole Henderson (31-23) received a first-round bye

pinned Brayden Addington (Lafayette) at 3:03

was pinned by Jacob Dowell (Benton) at :10

was pinned by Jeff Stooksbury (Maryville) at :42

Good luck to the Dragons in the State Tournament!