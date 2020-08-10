Home / Home
The Cameron High School student section, also known as the Cameron Crazies, cheers during the 2019 season opener against Northwest Kansas City.

Is this the end of the Cameron Crazies?

Mon, 08/10/2020 - 12:21am admin
Limited seating for all Cameron High School athletics
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Crazies, CHS student-athlete fan section, may have to wait until next school year before returning to the grandstands.

With the start of the fall sports season just a few weeks away, and the COVID-19 pandemic entering its second wave, Cameron High School Athletic Program Co-Director Matt Wenck announced seating for games will be limited to just athletes' parents and immediate relatives.

“[Seating] is going to be limited. We are going to only allow immediate family into the games,” He said. “Our team and the opposing team (crowds), will consist only of parents and grand parents for right now. We’re going to have to social distance, of course, with seating arrangements and family members are going to have to sit with their families. We will do the same thing with volleyball games and softball games.”

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media