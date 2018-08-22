Football Jamboree
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 4:45pm admin1
By:
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron hosted a four-team football scrimmage on Friday evening, August 17, 2018. In addition to the Cameron Dragons, there were teams from Savannah, Lawson, and East Buchanan. No scores were kept during the scrimmage. Coach, John Kliewer, noted that his youthful Dragons are still in the jelling process but was encouraged by the team’s enthusiasm and willingness to compete. They gained valuable experience during the Jamboree that will be helpful as regular play begins next week. Cameron vs. Northeast on August 24, 2018.