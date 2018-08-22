Football Jamboree

Upcoming Events

August 28

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

August 30

The next business meeting of the Cameron Area Arts Council will be Thursday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at the Northwest Missouri Academy of the Arts studio on Old Highway 36, 2 miles east of Cameron. If you need directions, please call 816-284-0217. There will be several things to discuss. Thanks!

August 30

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

August 31

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 3

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

September 4

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 6

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 7

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 10

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

September 11

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 13

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 14

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 17

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

September 18

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 20

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 21

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 23

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron.

September 25

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 27

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 28

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 29

Backyard BBQ/Smoker Competition will be held at the Old School, 116 W. 4th St. Cooks must arrive anytime after 7 a.m. and winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

The Great Outdoor Vendor Show/Old School Jamboree will be held from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Old School, 116 W 4th St.

October 1

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.