Foreman, Husch standout at host meet

Cameron cross country runners Zoe Foreman and Tyler Husch continue posting top 20 finishes with the pair representing Cameron well at its host meet Tuesday night.

Foreman picked up her second silver medal of the year while Husch pulled in for 16th during Cameron’s host meet.

“I tried to stay focused and realized this is the last time I’m running here,” said Foreman, who finished the race with a time of 22:57. “Mentally, I was just trying to think about staying on pace and remembering that is going to be over.”

Kylie Graham followed close behind Foreman for fifth (25:07), followed by Hayley Wilson for eighth (25:07), Katelyn Riddle at 12th (26:51), Payton Dickkut (17th, 27:44) and Ashley Yamat (20th, 28:45) to wrap up the top 20. The girls took third overall.

In boys action, Husch finished with a time of 20:56. The next closest runner was Thomas Wilhelm (22nd, 21:23), Caden Hanrahan (34th, 22:27), Brett Henry (38th, 22:36), Sam Smith (22:37), and Deacon Bell (44th, 23:09) to wrap up the top 50. The boys took third overall.

Husch said the most difficult part of Tuesday’s race was keeping his breath while navigating the hilly course under 90-degree temperatures.

“It was really hot. You just have to be easy on the downhill and push on the up hill. [My times] are OK, but I feel like they could be better. Maybe I’m not breathing right,” said Husch, who felt he could keep pace with first-place finsiher Kayelor Melvin of Lexington, who finished first with 18:47. “We’re doing pretty good (as a team). I feel like it’s going to be hard (making my personal record). It was set pretty high last year and it’s going to be hard working back up towards it. I definitely need to work on my striding.”