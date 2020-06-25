Gordon joins Dragons as new basketball coach

The Cameron Dragons will have a new coach when they return to the hardwood this fall with former Lathrop coach Mark Gordon taking the helm.

Gordon replaces former Coach Cole Doherty, who guided the Dragons in snapping their multi-year losing streak in the Midland Empire Conference.

“I would say I have a bigger advantage over Coach Doherty from last year because he was coming in from a different school,” Gordon said. “I had the privilege of working with him last year (as freshman boys coach) and I’ve gotten to know several of the kids and I know we’re getting several of those kids back. I feel like I have a good grasp of what we need to work on and what we need to improve to have a better season than last year.

