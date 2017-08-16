Lady Dragon Softball Team performs annual clean-up
Sunday August 13 the Cameron Softball Team completed their annual clean-up day at the Park Valley Ball Field Complex. A team of parent volunteers, players, and coaches spent their Sunday afternoon cleaning and repairing the facility. Volunteers scooped mud from under the bleachers and pulled weeds from the rocked areas surrounding all three ball fields. Areas around Fields 1 and 2 were mowed and weed-eated. All six dugouts were swept and cleared of washed mud and debris. Unwanted weeds were pulled from the infields of all three diamonds. Several loads of dirt were brought in to fill-in washed out areas. New base pegs were set at regulation fast pitch softball distance. The restroom facilities were cleaned and trash can receptacles were emptied. Head Coach Stover and Assistant Coach Lorence thanked parents that pitched-in accordingly on Twitter late Sunday evening. The Lady Dragons begin their season Saturday August 19 as they host the Cameron Invitation Tournament.