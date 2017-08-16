Lady Dragon Softball Team performs annual clean-up

Upcoming meetings/events

August 18

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting a Movie in the Park at 7 p.m., showing Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cameron First Baptist Church will be hosing 5th Quarter after the first home football game, from 9 – 11 p.m. in the Cameron First Baptist Gym.

August 18-21

Lathrop will be hosting a 150-year celebration and Eclipse Fest at the Lathrop Fairgrounds.

The Northwest Missouri Steam & Gas Engine Association will be hosting a 2017 Special Eclipse Show starting at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Hamilton Show Grounds, 834 NW Osage Dr., Hamilton.

August 19

Painting Memories will be hosting an Eclipse Painting Party at 5 p.m. at Price Pavilion.

The Cameron Elks Lodge will be hosting a live concert at the Lodge, 9018 NE Hwy 69, Cameron.

The Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League will host a 5-K or Fun run at 8 a.m. at the Veterans Home.

August 19-21

Eclipse gathering and lighting of the Eighth Fire will take place at Soggy Bottoms Campground, 5501 NW Kerr Dr., Cameron.

August 20

The Old School of Cameron will be hosting a “See You in the Shadows” event all day at the Old School.

August 21

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

Cameron Veterans’ Memorial Golf Course will host a Total Eclipse Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. at the golf course.

Partial Solar Eclipse will start at 11:41 a.m. with totality starting at 1:07 p.m. Viewing stations will be located at Red Top Saloon and lot directly north across Hwy 69 and the old North Country Ford building.

Shatto Milk Co. will be hosting Solar Eclipse on the Farm from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Shatto Dairy, Osborn.

Windy Wine Co. will be hosting Total Eclipse of the Heartland from Noon – 3 p.m. at Windy Wine, Osborn.

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will host a Solar Eclipse Breakfast from 7 – 10 a.m. at the church, 202 E. Ford, Cameron.

August 22

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.