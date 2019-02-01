Lady Dragons Basketball Victorious Over Lathrop

Upcoming meetings/events

January 3

Maker Space – build, create, code, and make from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cameron Public Library. Open to K-2 register at cameronlibrary.org

January 5

Mighty Girl Tea Party for grades K-2 at the Cameron Public Library. Event runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fancy Nancy style dress is encouraged.

January 7

School resumes from winter break

January 8

WIC Clinic at Cameron First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 8116-539-2144 for an appointment.

Missouri Shoal DARSalad Luncheon -11:00 a.m. EDUCATIONAL Program: Master Review & End Year Reports- Judy Wright, Place: Brazelton Community Center, 707 Oak St., Lathrop, MO Hostess: Margaret Stevens. Community Service: Clinton County Women’s Shelter, Plattsburg.

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

January 11

Teen Anime Club from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cameron Public Library. Watch and talk about anime with us! Grades 6-12.

January 15

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

January 17

WIC Clinic at Cameron First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 8116-539-2144 for an appointment.

Parents as Teachers presents “Goodnight Books” bedtime routines at 5:30 p.m. in the PCL Lab at Parkview. For more information call 816-882-1034.

January 22

WIC and Immunization Clinic at Cameron First Christian Church. WIC from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Immunizations 9 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4:45 p.m. Call 8116-539-2144 for an appointment.

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

January 23

Community Listening Session for Second Harvest from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at River of Life Baptist Church. Contribute Feedback to Second Harvest to aid them in developing their next five-year strategic plan. Registration and refreshments begin 15 minutes before session.

January 29

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

February 5

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

February 12

Missouri Shoal DAR1:00 p.m. HISTORICAL Program: American Revolutionary War Trivia- Carmen Stoneking. Place: 515 S. Birch Ave., Plattsburg, MO 64477. Hostess: Carmen Stoneking. Community Service: Bird Count.

Parents as Teachers offers a Health Fair (Mental, Dental, NW Health Services) at 5:30 p.m. in the Parkview cafeteria.

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

March 2

Parents as Teachers “Dr. Suess’ Birthday Brunch” 10:30 a.m. at the Cameron Library. For more information call 816-882-1034.

March 12

Missouri Shoal DAR1:00 p.m. HISTORICAL Program: 107 Echo Circle, Plattsburg, MO 64477. Hostess: Mary Goldberg “Only Woman on Wagon Train”

Community Service: Clinton County Women’s Shelter, Plattsburg.

March 19

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

March 26

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

April 2

Adult Game Night at the Cameron Public Library from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Schedule Annually!

1stTuesday of every month

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

4thSunday of every month

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

1stand 3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

2ndMonday of every month

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

4thThursday of every month

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

Every Thursday all year

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.