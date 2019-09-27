Home / Home
Hailee Williams tees off at the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Lady Dragons building steam for postseason

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 12:52pm admin1
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Lady Dragons continue seeing success on the links after taking third at the Chillicothe Girls Golf Tournament Thursday. 

The Lady Dragons finished 44 strokes behind first-place Kirksville (388) and 26 behind Maryville to take bronze at the Green Hills Golf Course. 

Michelle Short showed consistency pays off in the end, taking 14th with 103 strokes – shooting a nearly dead even front and back nine with 51 and 52 respectively. Abby Linhart had s similar performance after shooting a 108, followed by Hailee Williams who tied for 23 with 110 after shooting a strong 49 on the front nine only to trail off in the back with a 61. Lexi Hutton finished tied for 25th with 111, followed by Kennedy Roach’s 117 for 38th place.

