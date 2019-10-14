Lady Dragons down Pembroke Hill for third-place at Benton tournament

After nearly besting the Midland Empire Conference’s top team St. Pius, the Cameron Lady Dragons maintained their momentum with a third-place finish at Saturday’s Benton High School Volleyball Tournament.

Reinvigorated following their near victory over St. Pius, the only team undefeated in MEC play, the Lady Dragons continued their late season tear with a third-place finish at the BHS tournament – capping off the day with a three-set win over Pembroke Hill (25-22, 17-25, 25-22) on middle blocker Olivia Moore’s game-deciding, match-point block.

“I’m really excited. [Defeating Lafayette Saturday] really helped us with our district situation,” Floyd said. “We go Wednesday for our district seating meeting so I’m hoping to use the beating against Lafayette in our favor and get us a little higher ranking in district. We have a really tough district, really tough, with a lot of teams we’ve already faced and lost to, but we’re ready to seek revenge. We play in a really good conference and district. That’s what our goal is – to get past districts.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER