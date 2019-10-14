Home / Sports / Lady Dragons down Pembroke Hill for third-place at Benton tournament

Lady Dragons down Pembroke Hill for third-place at Benton tournament

Mon, 10/14/2019 - 1:33pm admin1

After nearly besting the Midland Empire Conference’s top team St. Pius, the Cameron Lady Dragons maintained their momentum with a third-place finish at Saturday’s Benton High School Volleyball Tournament. 

Reinvigorated following their near victory over St. Pius, the only team undefeated in MEC play, the Lady Dragons continued their late season tear with a third-place finish at the BHS tournament – capping off the day with a three-set win over Pembroke Hill (25-22, 17-25, 25-22) on middle blocker Olivia Moore’s game-deciding, match-point block.

“I’m really excited. [Defeating Lafayette Saturday] really helped us with our district situation,” Floyd said. “We go Wednesday for our district seating meeting so I’m hoping to use the beating against Lafayette in our favor and get us a little higher ranking in district. We have a really tough district, really tough, with a lot of teams we’ve already faced and lost to, but we’re ready to seek revenge. We play in a really good conference and district. That’s what our goal is – to get past districts.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media