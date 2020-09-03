Lady Dragons earn first MEC win

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team picked up its first Midland Empire Conference victory after handily defeated Bishop LeBlond 9-5.

Timely hitting and strong defensive play in the infield made all of the difference as Cameron picked up the first of what they hope to be many MEC victories this season.

“[Reygan Clark] – she was on top of her game. We were all of top of our game because it’s senior night and we wanted to show everyone we’re here and we’re good,” senior Sarina Anderson said. “It was pretty awesome. All of the [MEC] coaches were asked what team was going to finish on top and none of them said our name. It was cool to show them we’re here.”

Cameron third baseman Liberty Williams’ hot streak behind the plate continued last Thursday as she racked up three RBIs in four at-bats. Her first came in the first inning, when she drove in senior Laini Joseph on a line drive down to right field. Infield miscues allowed LeBlond to take a brief lead in the second inning, but that was only momentary as catcher Carissa Oxford drove in MaKayla Proven to tie the game 2-2, then Clark sent a pitch down the right field line and eventually scored on an inside-the-park home run to take the lead to 5-2.

“Once we got on, we had aggressive base runners and that helps,” Clark said. “… I just have to be on top of my game, ready to go every time. We have solid infielders. Nothing really gets through and the outfielders stay on top of it too.”

Clark’s homer seemed to put LeBlond out of sorts, allowing a walk and a baserunner on an error with cleanup hitter Williams stepping into the batter’s box. Williams, then ripped a pitch to right-center for her second and third RBI and that was all of the momentum the Lady Dragons needed Thursday night. A past ball allowed Clark to steal home to take the lead to 7-3, then in the sixth inning Proven drove in two more to take the lead to 9-5 and essentially sealing the victory for Cameron.

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES SEPTEMBER 10.