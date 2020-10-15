Home / Home
Williams returns a serve during a match earlier this month in Cameron.

Lady Dragons end season on a high note

Thu, 10/15/2020 - 3:26pm
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team’s season came to an end at the district tournament.

Senior Mackenzie Williams picked up the Lady Dragons only medal after taking fourth, but that did not sour Cameron coach Morgan Choate on the progress her team made this season.

“MacKenzie won her first match. Her second match was a battle with the number one seed, she lost. She then played with all the energy she had left and lost her last match placing her at fourth,” Choate said.  “I am extremely proud of all of the girls and all the hard work they have put into this season. They have made my first year of coaching so memorable.”

Choate took over coaching duties this year after longtime Coach Richard Berry could not continue due to health concerns. She inherited five seniors, Carly Carmen, Joy Collins, Serenity Berge, Mattison Burton and Williams, in her first year and said watching them move on was a painful but yet gratifying experience.

“It’s bittersweet to watch them leave but they have set such a great example on how to conduct yourself on and off the court,” Choate said. “What a great season girls. As for myself, I’m humble and I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach this year and I am excited to see what next year brings.”

