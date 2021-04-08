Lady Dragons fall Lafayette in OT

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Soccer Team fell just short of picking up their first victory of the season after a Lafayette goal minutes into overtime sealed their fifth loss of the season.

Despite holding the Lady Irish scoreless through the the first and second period, momentary miscues and a strong northerly wind led to Lafayette downing the Lady Dragons 1-0, but first-year coach Jason Welch remains confident a win could be in his team’s reach in the near future.

“We’re getting our first touches. We’re carrying the ball. We’re doing everything we’re supposed to be doing,” Welch said. “Eventually we’ll connect. I don’t care what happened. I’m still proud of them. They put forth the effort everyday in practice and in the games they don’t quit.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER.