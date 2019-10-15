Lady Dragons finish third in MEC, face Lafayette to open districts

The Cameron Lady Dragons will seek revenge for their senior-night loss 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Field in St. Joseph when they face Lafayette in the first round of the district tournament.

Instead of taking second outright in the Midland Empire Conference, the loss to the Lafayette tied the Lady Dragons with the Lady Irish with both teams standing at 5-2 but the real tie-breaker will be Wednesday.

“That game was a little rough, because they only by one, but we were in the game the whole time,” Cameron shortstop Kaitlyn Smith said “I feel like we have a chance. If we all put our heads together, hit and have no errors on the field and we come together as one I feel like we have this game.”

