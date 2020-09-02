Home / Home
Third baseman Liberty Williams rips a home run.

Lady Dragons pick up first win, late rally comes upshort

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:38am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team picked up their first win after edging Excelsior Springs 4-3.

A sixth-inning single by Caitlin Mick made the difference Monday afternoon as the Lady Dragons knocked off the Lady Tigers, evening their record at 1-1 after their 8-run rally in the seventh inning fell short during their season opener against Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette last Friday.

“It felt pretty good. We corrected a few things from the Friday before,” Cameron Coach Kristy Stover said. “… When you see improvement from the day before, it’s a huge accomplishment. Excelsior Springs is a pretty good team. They are going to be at the top of their conference probably and a district opponent. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media