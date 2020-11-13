Lady Dragons pick up wins against Lafayette Co.

Members of the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team picked up a few wins in a 9-2 loss to Lafayette County Tuesday.

With the wins, the Lady Dragons continue building steam as the non-conference game against the Lady Huskers represented their final tune-up before the stakes get raised for the Midland Empire Conference Tournament Saturday at the Noyes Tennis Center in St. Joseph.

“I feel pretty comfortable with the girls. The season is winding down and I think we’re going to do good things in the districts,” Cameron coach Morgan Choate said.

Senior Mattison Burton picked a 9-7 victory at the No. 1 spots while No.2 Makenzie Williams and No. 3 Serenity Burge fell. Although Senior Joy Collins (4), Senior Carly Carman (5) and freshman Harley Burton took losses, one head-turner from Tuesday was a 6-4 victory by freshman Leah McBee.

“My three freshmen have really improved and learned how to play the game. I’m very proud of them and how they’ve progressed each time to playing points,” Choate said. “The conference tournament is going to give us some tough matches, but we have a good district this year. I’m really excited for what we can do at districts and I’m hoping conference gives us some good challenges to prepare them.”