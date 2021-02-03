Lady Dragons prepare for district tournament

After taking fourth place at the 2020 state tournament with only four competitors, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team has much high aspirations in 2021.

Cameron coach Phil Limb said he spent the last two weeks locking down the right girls for the right weight classes and feels confident in his team ahead of Saturday’s district tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School.

“There are a couple of girls still deciding on a weight. There have been some injuries and we’re trying to see what the best weight for them is. They key is getting out of district and on into sectionals,” Limb said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.