Lady Dragons rebound with sweep of Excelsior Springs

After taking a disappointing 3-1 loss to Lawson last Thursday, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team responded with a three-set sweep of Excelsior Springs Tuesday night.

With the Midland Empire Conference opener against Benton set for Thursday, the Lady Dragons sought to build a bit of steam off at the Lady Tigers expense - completing the task in three sets 25-18, 25-11 and 25-19.

“It’s exciting. Last year, that was a game where we went five sets with them. Just to come out and get a 3-0 win is very exciting for the girls,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.

