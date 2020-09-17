Lady Dragons show improvement despite loss

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team coach Morgan Gitthens said she can feel her team getting stronger as they build momentum for the postseason.

Despite falling to the Benton Lady Cardinals 8-0, Gittthens said continued improvement and a focus on the future are her main priorities as the Lady Dragons prepare for deep run in the post season.

“We went out there and gave 100 percent. Even if we have a defeat, that’s fine as long as we’re going out there and giving 100 percent,” Gitthens said. “My girls are improving week to week and as long as I see that it means I’m doing something right. As long as I see them happy, improving and learning that’s all that matters.”

