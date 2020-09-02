Home / Home

Lady Dragons take first at Mozingo Lake

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:47am admin

Following a strong 2019 season, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Golf Team seems primed for another after first place at the Spoofhound Best Ball Tournament Monday.

Abby Linhart shot a 98 for second overall, followed by Lexi Hutton, who shot a 100 for fourth. Kennedy Roach took fifth with 103 and Katie Rooney took tenth with a 110 at the challenging Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville. 

The Lady Dragons followed Monday’s performance with a second-place performance at the Plattsburg Best Ball Tournament. Hutton and Roach tied for second while Linehart and Lydia Peterson tied for fourth place.

