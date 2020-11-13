Lady Dragons top 15 area team to stay undefeated

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Golf Team once again proved a strong team performance will outweigh any individual efforts while taking first at Chillicothe Invitational.

Although senior Lexi Hutton finished fourth overall after shooting an 89 and senior Katie Rooney taking fifth with a 92, it was the Lady Dragons’ third, fourth and fifth golfers that made the difference last Friday.

The Lady Dragons finished first after shooting 379 to top more than 15 teams competing including many they will face in the upcoming Midland Empire Conference Tournament.

Among the other Lady Dragons lifting their team last Friday were senior Abby Linehart, who shot a 97 at the 18-hole tournament. Junior Kennedy Roach shot a 101 while junior Hailee Williams finished just three strokes back of Roach with a 104. With the victory, the Lady Dragons remain undefeated as a team and finished 18 strokes ahead of second-place Kirksville.

The Lady Dragons hope to continue their reign of the Midland Empire Conference when they return to the links October 7 for the MEC tournament, then set their sights on the district tournament with intentions to place a few golfers in the state tournament.