Lady Dragons top Savannah in double overtime, 64-60

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 2:29pm admin

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team opened 2021 with their first Midland Empire Conference victory after overcoming an early deficit to down the Savannah Lady Savages 64-60.

After a shaky first quarter, the Lady Dragons regained their footing in the second and traded shots with the Lady Savages until a 3-pointer by junior center Olivia Moore late in double-overtime sealed the victory.

“In the MEC, that’s what we expect every night. There are no easy teams,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. “We start off the conference year 1-0 and they’re a district opponent so it was a good night for us. Give Savannah credit. They played really well.”

Using strong perimeter shooting and an aggressive man-to-man defense, the Lady Savages gave themselves 24-16 lead by the second quarter. The Lady Dragons quickly closed the gap on a 3-pointer by senior guard Laini Joseph, which kick-started a 12-4 run with junior forward Avery McVicker picking up a fast-break bucket on a steal at half court, then jumpers by McVicker and Joseph pulled Cameron within a point of Savannah’s lead and a 3-pointer and a pair of free-throws by Joseph tied the game 30-30 going into halftime. 

“I struggled with pressure situations last year, but the more you get into them the easier they come,” said Joseph, who scored a team-leading 27 points.

Each time Savannah began to pull away in the second half, Cameron found a way to close the gap. A high-pressure free-throw by junior guard Mica Dunscombe pushed the game into overtime 49-49, then a Dunscombe 3-pointer and a Joseph free-throw, following a hard foul, took the game into double-overtime 57-57. Another McVicker steal gave Cameron a 61-59 lead with only minutes left, then Moore hit a 3-pointer to seal the victory.

“I wouldn’t recommend that shot with the time on the clock and a 1-point lead, but I’ll give her credit,” Wenck said.

With Monday’s 68-33 victory over Van Horn to open the Bill Burns Basketball Tournament in Lathrop, the Lady Dragons improve to 10-1 overall and will next face Mid-Buchanan in the tournament semifinals Thursday.

