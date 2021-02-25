Lady Dragons wrap up regular season with win

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team may have hit its peak at the right time after wrapping up the season with a 55-42 rout of arch rival Chillicothe.

Cameron seemed in a dogfight early, but slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter after overpowering the Lady Hornets in the paint.

“I love the way we played defense. [Chillicothe] has really good players and everybody defended really well,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. “We’ve been on [junior center Olivia Moore] about getting rebounds and she got rebounds. That was a big thing for us.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.