Lady Dragons Wrestling Historic Opener
History was made in the Dragon Gymnasium on November 29, 2018 when State-sanctioned girl’s wrestling was introduced for the first time. Girls competed in the Quad match against Trenton, Albany, and Mid-Buchanan.
The girls wrestle under the same format as the boys, but with differences in weight classes. While no scores were kept in the Quad match, the girl’s performance indicated they have been well-trained and that they will be competitive. Due to the weight classifications, Cameron sometimes has multiple wrestlers in the same weight category.
On Saturday, December 1, the Lady Dragons competed against wrestlers from a number of schools, performing well. Below are their individual results:
Brianna Essary (Cameron) Round 1---lost to Alana Lopez (Harrisonville) by pin, at :42 Round 2---defeated Lexi Peterson (Benton) by pin, at 1:16 Round 3---lost to Zoie Sears (Maysville) by pin, at :49
Celeste Greer (Cameron) Round 1---defeated Hailey Hutsel (Liberty North) by pin, at :57 Round 2---defeated Shalena Blaylock (Ruskin) by pin, at 1:09
Hannah Husch (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Faith Howard (Plattsburg) by pin, at :39 Consolation Round 1---defeated Paige Newton (Cameron) by pin, at 3:10 Consolation semis—lost to Klaudia Strauss (Kearney) by pin, at :05 5th place---defeated MacKenzie Williams (Cameron) by pin, at 2:31
Madison Manley (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Danielle Barnes (Kearney) by pin, at 1:41 Consolation Round
1---defeated Lily Law (Oak Park) by pin, at :50 Consolation semis---defeated Jaden Craig (Kearney) by pin, at :13 3rd place match---lost to Ceveon Weston (Benton) by pin, at :14
Paige Newlon (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Carissa Nichols (Kearney) by pin, at 1:39 Consolation Round 1---lost to Hannah Husch (Cameron) by pin, at 3:10
Makayla Provin (Cameron) Quarterfinals---defeated Amire Nuur (Oak Park) by pin, at :32 Semifinals---lost to Abby Pritzel (Kearney) by pin at 1:01 Consolation semis---lost to Saige Eaton (Savannah) by decision, 8-3 5th place match---lost to Payton Matthews (Liberty North) by decision, 12-0
Faith Richardson (Cameron) Round 1---defeated Analyse Hughes (Oak Park) by pin, at 5:21 Round 3---lost to Erma Williams (Liberty North) by pin, at 1:53 Round 4---lost to Abigail Bolling (Polo) by pin, at 1:38 Round 5---defeated Sara Lake (KC-Piper) by Major Decision, 12-0
Natalie Schaeffer (Cameron) Quarterfinals---defeated Makayla Armstead (Liberty North) by forfeit Semi-finals---defeated Jaden Craig (Kearney) by pin, at 1:43 1st place match---lost to Danielle Barnes (Kearney) by pin, at 3:30
Mackenzie Williams (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Nina LaPee (Blue Springs South) by pin, at :30 Consolation finals---lost to Faith Howard (Plattsburg) by pin, at 0:00 5th place---lost to Hannah Husch (Cameron) by pin, at 2:31
Ashley Yamat (Cameron) Round 2---defeated Gypsi Weathington (Van Horn) by pin, at :30 Round 3---lost to Margaret Griffin (Liberty North) by pin, at 3:21 Round 4---defeated Julie Zimmer (Benton) by pin, at :58 Round 5---lost to Mckenzie Gilreath (Maysville) by pin, at :08