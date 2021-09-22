Momentum shift: Lady Dragons pick up first win in years

After years of futility, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team picked up its first win, 6-2 over Richmond, in more than two years.

The victory was not only the end to a lengthy losing streak, but also an encapsulation of years of effort considering most of the Lady Dragons are only first or second-year players.

“I am beyond proud. I could not ask for anything more. It’s great to learn more with each match, but a win is always great too,” said Coach Morgan Gitthens, which was her first victory since taking over coaching duties in 2020. “I’m glad my girls could pull it off. To watch them grow as players has been amazing. To take what I taught them and then turn it into results, as a coach, is more than anything I could ask for.”