Multiple Dragons advance to sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — Cameron High School will be well represented at Saturday’s sectional track and field after multiple DraMultiple Dragons advance to sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — Cameron High School will be well represented at Saturday’s sectional track and field after multiple Dragons

and Lady Dragons finished atop the leaderboard in last Saturday’s district meet.

Nearly a dozen CHS athletes will compete for a chance at a state title following last Saturday’s district meet with the Lady

Dragons finishing third as a team with 87 points while the Dragons finished seventh with 44.

“As a coaching staff we were pretty happy with how the day turned out for us. Almost all our kids at least held serve from

where we were setting coming in and many improved their position,” CHS track and field coach Kurt Dickkut said. “The guys

put up 3 personal bests in their events and the women a solid 8 more PRs - this after the ladies put up 14 personal bests at

the conference meet two weeks ago. Track and Field is a sport where you get out of it exactly what you put into it and we

have a solid number of kids who continue to work hard every day throughout our three month long season - hopefully their

work ethic and the success they've had inspires even more athletes to push themselves down the road.”

Jackson, McVicker, Garr to compete in multiple events

Repition may seer the names of Nicole Jackson, Avery McVicker and Natalie Garr into the minds of attendees of next

Saturday’s sectional meet with each athlete competing in multiple event both as individuals and a team. Jackson qualified

for the 3200 meter following her first-place finish with 12:49, which was 17 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Landen

Wilson of Lawson. Jackson will also compete in the 1600 after her third-place finish and is part of the 800-meter relay team,

including Khayla Walton, Avery McVicker, Zoe Foreman and Natalie Garr, whom earned a spot at sectionals following a third-

place finish at districts.

McVicker took first in the triple jump after edging Miracle Bradley King of Kauffman School by a tenth of an inch after

clearing 35.8 and will also compete in the 400-meter following a fourth-place finish. Garr will compete in the in the 400

meter and the 800 meter following a pair of second-place finishes as well as the 1600, where she finished third Saturday.

Boys relay teams shine

The Dragons will five athletes competing for a chance at a state birth, but those athletes will primarily compete in team

events with the boys 400, 200 and 100 meter teams each earning a spot in sectionals. The 400-meter team, comprised of

Rylan Brown, Jacob Roberts, Bryson Speer and Javier Morones, took second to Chillicothe with a time of 3:34.00. The

quintet also took third in the 200-meter (1:36.11) and fourth in the 100-meter (46.26). Rylan Brown split his relay-team

duties Saturday as he will also compete in the high jump after matching first-place winner Eric Buycks of Central Academy

of Excellence by clearing 6-feet, but came up short on attempts. Distance runner Tyler Husch will compete in the 3200 after

finishing third (10:56).

“For the kids who didn't make it out of Districts I want to offer them a big public thank you,” Dickkut said. “We are building

something here and without numbers it is impossible to accomplish team goals. I feel that both teams have broken through

this year, the guys bringing home team trophies multiple times and the ladies winning the MEC, and all the members of this

year's teams will always be a part of anything these programs accomplish in the future. Props to all those young men and

women.”

Cutline: Rylan Brown clears 6-feet on the high jump to secure a place in Saturday's sectional meet.

gons