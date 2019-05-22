Home / Home

Multiple Dragons Advance to Sectionals

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 6:00am admin1

CHILLICOTHE — Cameron High School will be well represented at Saturday's sectional track and field after multiple Dragons
CHILLICOTHE — Cameron High School will be well represented at Saturday’s sectional track and field after multiple Dragons 
and Lady Dragons finished atop the leaderboard in last Saturday’s district meet.
Nearly a dozen CHS athletes will compete for a chance at a state title following last Saturday’s district meet with the Lady 
Dragons finishing third as a team with 87 points while the Dragons finished seventh with 44.
“As a coaching staff we were pretty happy with how the day turned out for us. Almost all our kids at least held serve from 
where we were setting coming in and many improved their position,” CHS track and field coach Kurt Dickkut said. “The guys 
put up 3 personal bests in their events and the women a solid 8 more PRs - this after the ladies put up 14 personal bests at 
the conference meet two weeks ago. Track and Field is a sport where you get out of it exactly what you put into it and we 
have a solid number of kids who continue to work hard every day throughout our three month long season - hopefully their 
work ethic and the success they've had inspires even more athletes to push themselves down the road.”

Jackson, McVicker, Garr to compete in multiple events
Repition may seer the names of Nicole Jackson, Avery McVicker and Natalie Garr into the minds of attendees of next 
Saturday’s sectional meet with each athlete competing in multiple event both as individuals and a team. Jackson qualified 
for the 3200 meter following her first-place finish with 12:49, which was 17 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Landen 
Wilson of Lawson. Jackson will also compete in the 1600 after her third-place finish and is part of the 800-meter relay team, 
including Khayla Walton, Avery McVicker, Zoe Foreman and Natalie Garr, whom earned a spot at sectionals following a third-
place finish at districts.
McVicker took first in the triple jump after edging Miracle Bradley King of Kauffman School by a tenth of an inch after 
clearing 35.8 and will also compete in the 400-meter following a fourth-place finish. Garr will compete in the in the 400 
meter and the 800 meter following a pair of second-place finishes as well as the 1600, where she finished third Saturday.

Boys relay teams shine
The Dragons will five athletes competing for a chance at a state birth, but those athletes will primarily compete in team 
events with the boys 400, 200 and 100 meter teams each earning a spot in sectionals. The 400-meter team, comprised of 
Rylan Brown, Jacob Roberts, Bryson Speer and Javier Morones, took second to Chillicothe with a time of 3:34.00. The 
quintet also took third in the 200-meter (1:36.11) and fourth in the 100-meter (46.26). Rylan Brown split his relay-team 
duties Saturday as he will also compete in the high jump after matching first-place winner Eric Buycks of Central Academy 
of Excellence by clearing 6-feet, but came up short on attempts. Distance runner Tyler Husch will compete in the 3200 after 
finishing third (10:56). 

“For the kids who didn't make it out of Districts I want to offer them a big public thank you,” Dickkut said. “We are building 
something here and without numbers it is impossible to accomplish team goals. I feel that both teams have broken through 
this year, the guys bringing home team trophies multiple times and the ladies winning the MEC, and all the members of this 
year's teams will always be a part of anything these programs accomplish in the future. Props to all those young men and 
women.”

Cutline: Rylan Brown clears 6-feet on the high jump to secure a place in Saturday's sectional meet.
